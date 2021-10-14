WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $36.50.

Several brokerages recently commented on WSBC. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating on shares of WesBanco in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on WesBanco from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered WesBanco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of WesBanco in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Raymond James lowered WesBanco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in WesBanco in the first quarter worth $28,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of WesBanco in the second quarter worth $36,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of WesBanco in the second quarter worth $36,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of WesBanco in the second quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of WesBanco in the first quarter worth $51,000. 62.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WSBC opened at $37.13 on Thursday. WesBanco has a 12-month low of $22.53 and a 12-month high of $39.87. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 1.09.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.26. WesBanco had a return on equity of 9.17% and a net margin of 36.64%. The company had revenue of $151.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that WesBanco will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. WesBanco’s payout ratio is 70.21%.

WesBanco Company Profile

WesBanco, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. The Community Banking segment delivers services traditionally offered by service commercial banks, including commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts, as well as commercial, mortgage, and individual installment loans, and certain non-traditional offerings, such as insurance and securities brokerage services.

