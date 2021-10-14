Western Alliance Bancorporation (WAL) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, October 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.25 per share for the quarter.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.15. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 47.52% and a return on equity of 21.08%. The firm had revenue of $506.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $494.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. On average, analysts expect Western Alliance Bancorporation to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation stock traded up $2.17 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $113.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 381,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 720,920. The stock has a market cap of $11.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.45 and a beta of 1.69. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a one year low of $36.54 and a one year high of $114.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $101.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. This is an increase from Western Alliance Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.78%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WAL. TheStreet raised shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $116.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.79.

In other Western Alliance Bancorporation news, Chairman Robert Gary Sarver acquired 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $5,000,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 48,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,201,100. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven J. Hilton purchased 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,850. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) by 132.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 212,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 121,143 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.20% of Western Alliance Bancorporation worth $19,762,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 85.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Western Alliance Bancorporation

Western Alliance Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of deposit, lending, treasury management, international banking, and online banking products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial; Consumer Related, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial segment focuses in delivering commercial banking and treasury management products and services to small and middle-market businesses, specialized banking services to sophisticated commercial institutions and investors within niche industries, as well as financial services to the real estate industry.

