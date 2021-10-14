WestRock (NYSE:WRK) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $56.00.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp decreased their target price on WestRock from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Truist assumed coverage on WestRock in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, July 16th. Truist Securities began coverage on WestRock in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on WestRock from $71.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 8th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of WestRock by 52.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,547,774 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,485,912,000 after purchasing an additional 9,777,300 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of WestRock during the 2nd quarter worth $69,936,000. Atlantic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of WestRock during the 2nd quarter worth $59,496,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of WestRock by 36.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,002,742 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $213,027,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069,295 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of WestRock during the 1st quarter worth $48,056,000. 82.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE WRK opened at $49.86 on Thursday. WestRock has a twelve month low of $36.59 and a twelve month high of $62.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.31 billion, a PE ratio of -19.71, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.26.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03. WestRock had a positive return on equity of 6.96% and a negative net margin of 3.54%. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that WestRock will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.78%.

WestRock Company Profile

WestRock Co engages in the provision of paper and packaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, and Land and Development. The Corrugated Packaging segment consists of its containerboard mill and corrugated packaging operations, as well as recycling operations.

