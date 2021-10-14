Wetouch Technology Inc. (OTCMKTS:WETH) Short Interest Up 200.0% in September

Wetouch Technology Inc. (OTCMKTS:WETH) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the September 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS WETH opened at $1.04 on Thursday. Wetouch Technology has a twelve month low of $1.04 and a twelve month high of $5.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.52.

About Wetouch Technology

Wetouch Technology Inc engages in the research, development, manufacture, sale, and servicing of medium to large sized projected capacitive touchscreens in the Peoples Republic of China, Taiwan, South Korea, and internationally. Its product portfolio comprises medium to large sized projected capacitive touchscreens, which range from 7.0 inch to 42-inch screens.

