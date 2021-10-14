Wetouch Technology Inc. (OTCMKTS:WETH) Short Interest Up 200.0% in September

Wetouch Technology Inc. (OTCMKTS:WETH) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the September 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS WETH opened at $1.04 on Thursday. Wetouch Technology has a twelve month low of $1.04 and a twelve month high of $5.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.52.
About Wetouch Technology
Recommended Story: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index
Receive News & Ratings for Wetouch Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wetouch Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.