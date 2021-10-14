WH Smith (LON:SMWH) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

WH Smith (LON:SMWH)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They presently have a GBX 1,564 ($20.43) target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential downside of 4.05% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of WH Smith from GBX 2,200 ($28.74) to GBX 2,180 ($28.48) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd.

WH Smith stock opened at GBX 1,630 ($21.30) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 513.56, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.76. WH Smith has a 52-week low of GBX 927.69 ($12.12) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,064 ($26.97). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,639.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,703.16. The firm has a market cap of £2.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.55.

WH Smith PLC operates as a retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in two segments, Travel and High Street. The Travel segment offers news, books, and convenience for travelling customers. As of August 31, 2020, it operated 1,174 units primarily in airports, hospitals, railway stations, motorway service areas, and workplaces.

