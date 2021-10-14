Wharf (OTCMKTS:WARFY) Stock Price Up 0.3%

Wharf (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:WARFY)’s share price rose 0.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $6.76 and last traded at $6.72. Approximately 7,339 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 18% from the average daily volume of 6,200 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.70.

WARFY has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Wharf from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. HSBC cut Wharf from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.56.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a $0.1029 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th.

Wharf Company Profile (OTCMKTS:WARFY)

Founded in 1886 with Hong Kong as its base, The Wharf (Holdings) Limited (Stock code: 0004) is the 17th company incorporated in Hong Kong and a premier company with a long history. As one of the 30 constituent stocks in the original Hang Seng Index since more than 50 years ago, Wharf is among the top local blue chips that is most actively traded and widely held.

