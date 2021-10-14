Wheaton Precious Metals (WPM) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE: WPM) in the last few weeks:
- 10/13/2021 – Wheaton Precious Metals had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $60.00 to $55.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 10/12/2021 – Wheaton Precious Metals had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from C$58.00 to C$54.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 10/7/2021 – Wheaton Precious Metals had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $53.00 to $52.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 9/24/2021 – Wheaton Precious Metals is now covered by analysts at KeyCorp. They set an “overweight” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock.
- 9/23/2021 – Wheaton Precious Metals was given a new $60.00 price target on by analysts at Raymond James. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 8/16/2021 – Wheaton Precious Metals was given a new $60.00 price target on by analysts at Raymond James. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
Shares of Wheaton Precious Metals stock traded up $1.49 during trading on Thursday, hitting $41.30. The stock had a trading volume of 150,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,294,869. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.56. The company has a market capitalization of $18.61 billion, a PE ratio of 29.29, a P/E/G ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 0.32. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 1 year low of $34.85 and a 1 year high of $51.43.
Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.01). Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 50.90% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The company had revenue of $330.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $320.49 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WPM. National Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 16,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC raised its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 154,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,895,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.50% of the company’s stock.
Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. is a mining company, which engages in the sale of precious metals and cobalt production. It operates through the following segments: Gold, Silver, Palladium, Cobalt, and Other. It focuses on the following precious metals streams: Salobo, Penasquito, Antamina, Constancia, Stillwater, San Dimas, Sudhury, Zinkgruvan, Yauliyacu, Neves-Corvo, Pascua-Lama, Rosemont, Voisey’s Bay, and others.
