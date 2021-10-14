Wheaton Precious Metals (WPM) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE: WPM) in the last few weeks:

10/13/2021 – Wheaton Precious Metals had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $60.00 to $55.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/12/2021 – Wheaton Precious Metals had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from C$58.00 to C$54.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/7/2021 – Wheaton Precious Metals had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $53.00 to $52.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

9/24/2021 – Wheaton Precious Metals is now covered by analysts at KeyCorp. They set an “overweight” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock.

9/23/2021 – Wheaton Precious Metals was given a new $60.00 price target on by analysts at Raymond James. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/16/2021 – Wheaton Precious Metals was given a new $60.00 price target on by analysts at Raymond James. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of Wheaton Precious Metals stock traded up $1.49 during trading on Thursday, hitting $41.30. The stock had a trading volume of 150,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,294,869. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.56. The company has a market capitalization of $18.61 billion, a PE ratio of 29.29, a P/E/G ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 0.32. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 1 year low of $34.85 and a 1 year high of $51.43.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.01). Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 50.90% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The company had revenue of $330.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $320.49 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. This is a boost from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s payout ratio is 53.57%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WPM. National Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 16,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC raised its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 154,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,895,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.50% of the company’s stock.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. is a mining company, which engages in the sale of precious metals and cobalt production. It operates through the following segments: Gold, Silver, Palladium, Cobalt, and Other. It focuses on the following precious metals streams: Salobo, Penasquito, Antamina, Constancia, Stillwater, San Dimas, Sudhury, Zinkgruvan, Yauliyacu, Neves-Corvo, Pascua-Lama, Rosemont, Voisey’s Bay, and others.

