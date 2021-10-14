Whirlpool (WHR) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 21st. Analysts expect Whirlpool to post earnings of $6.16 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $6.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.00 by $0.64. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 36.26% and a net margin of 8.76%. The company had revenue of $5.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.03 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Whirlpool to post $26 EPS for the current fiscal year and $24 EPS for the next fiscal year.

WHR opened at $198.25 on Thursday. Whirlpool has a 12-month low of $171.33 and a 12-month high of $257.68. The stock has a market cap of $12.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.61, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.83. The business has a 50 day moving average of $215.86 and a 200-day moving average of $224.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th were issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. Whirlpool’s payout ratio is currently 30.19%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $220.17 price target on shares of Whirlpool in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Whirlpool from $210.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Whirlpool from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $214.86.

In other news, VP Christopher S. Conley sold 455 shares of Whirlpool stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.05, for a total value of $98,757.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary T. Dicamillo sold 1,000 shares of Whirlpool stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.26, for a total value of $223,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Whirlpool stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) by 15.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 416,174 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,658 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.66% of Whirlpool worth $90,736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 89.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Whirlpool

Whirlpool Corp. engages in manufacturing and marketing of home appliances. Its products include home laundry appliances, refrigerators and freezers, cooking appliances, home dishwashers, and room air-conditioning equipment, mixers, and portable household appliances. The company’s brands include Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, Consul, Brastemp, Amana, Bauknecht, JennAir, and Indesit.

