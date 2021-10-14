William Blair Weighs in on Recro Pharma, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:REPH)

Recro Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPH) – Research analysts at William Blair issued their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Recro Pharma in a research note issued on Tuesday, October 12th. William Blair analyst J. Kreger forecasts that the specialty pharmaceutical company will earn ($0.05) per share for the quarter. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Recro Pharma’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.10) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.02) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Recro Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th.

NASDAQ REPH opened at $1.91 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 12.81, a current ratio of 14.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40. Recro Pharma has a twelve month low of $1.49 and a twelve month high of $5.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.03 million, a PE ratio of -2.48 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.20 and its 200 day moving average is $2.32.

Recro Pharma (NASDAQ:REPH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $18.02 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Recro Pharma during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Recro Pharma by 159.0% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,203 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 9,946 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in Recro Pharma in the second quarter worth approximately $72,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Recro Pharma by 21.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,981 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 5,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hourglass Capital LLC grew its stake in Recro Pharma by 100.0% in the second quarter. Hourglass Capital LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. 68.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Recro Pharma Company Profile

Recro Pharma, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO). The firm offers integrated solutions for formulation, analytical services, regulatory support, manufacturing and packaging of both commercial and development stage oral solid dose drug products.

