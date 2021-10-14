Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) CEO Laura Alber Sells 10,000 Shares

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) CEO Laura Alber sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.55, for a total value of $1,715,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Laura Alber also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Williams-Sonoma alerts:

On Tuesday, September 14th, Laura Alber sold 15,000 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.12, for a total value of $2,671,800.00.

On Thursday, August 12th, Laura Alber sold 15,000 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.26, for a total value of $2,463,900.00.

Shares of WSM traded up $4.80 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $178.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 853,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,182,740. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $174.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $170.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.68. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.94 and a 1-year high of $204.41.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 65.88% and a net margin of 12.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.80 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 13.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be issued a $0.71 dividend. This is a boost from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.11%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on WSM shares. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $115.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. BNP Paribas began coverage on Williams-Sonoma in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $179.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $193.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Williams-Sonoma in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $179.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Williams-Sonoma has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $176.09.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Williams-Sonoma during the second quarter worth $68,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in Williams-Sonoma during the second quarter worth $48,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 137.6% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 316 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 32,500.0% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 326 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 27.6% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 361 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. 91.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Williams-Sonoma

Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.

Read More: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Williams-Sonoma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams-Sonoma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.