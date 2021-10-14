WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC) Sets New 52-Week High at $32.85

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $32.85 and last traded at $32.51, with a volume of 1652968 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.21.

WSC has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered WillScot Mobile Mini from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on WillScot Mobile Mini from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.38.

The company has a market capitalization of $7.36 billion, a PE ratio of 77.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.97.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $461.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $426.20 million. WillScot Mobile Mini had a return on equity of 7.63% and a net margin of 5.03%. On average, equities research analysts expect that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

In other WillScot Mobile Mini news, Director Stephen Robertson sold 23,789,858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.20, for a total transaction of $670,873,995.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher J. Miner sold 38,443 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.15, for a total value of $1,082,170.45. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 140,802 shares in the company, valued at $3,963,576.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 63.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WSC. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in WillScot Mobile Mini in the second quarter valued at $54,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in WillScot Mobile Mini by 12,952.6% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 2,461 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in WillScot Mobile Mini in the second quarter valued at $74,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in WillScot Mobile Mini in the second quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in WillScot Mobile Mini in the first quarter valued at $149,000. Institutional investors own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides modular and portable storage services. The firm offers furniture rental, transportation and logistics, storage & facilities services and commercial real estate services. It offers turnkey office space and storage solutions for temporary applications in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail, education, health care, government, transportation, security and energy sectors.

