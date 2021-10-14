Wilshire wShares Enhanced Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:WGLD) Trading Up 1.9%

Shares of Wilshire wShares Enhanced Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:WGLD) were up 1.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $17.88 and last traded at $17.86. Approximately 1,125 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 24% from the average daily volume of 1,480 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.53.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.03.

