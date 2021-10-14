Wing (WING) Price Tops $21.43 on Exchanges

Wing (CURRENCY:WING) traded 5.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 14th. Wing has a market cap of $40.01 million and approximately $4.27 million worth of Wing was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Wing has traded 4.4% lower against the US dollar. One Wing coin can now be bought for approximately $21.43 or 0.00048417 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Wing

Wing was first traded on September 8th, 2020. Wing’s total supply is 2,992,293 coins and its circulating supply is 1,867,293 coins. Wing’s official Twitter account is @Wing_Finance . The official message board for Wing is medium.com/wingfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Wing has designed and is building a DeFi platform dedicated to the digital asset lending market, supporting cross-chain collaborative interaction between various DeFi products. Wing's decentralized governance model and risk control mechanism intend to promote a mutually beneficial relationship between borrowers, creditors, and guarantors. In addition, Wing innovatively showcases a credit evaluation module as a strong example of credit-based DeFi. “

