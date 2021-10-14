Wings Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $357.00 (WINGS)

Wings (CURRENCY:WINGS) traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 14th. Over the last seven days, Wings has traded down 16.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Wings coin can now be bought for about $0.0341 or 0.00000059 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Wings has a market cap of $3.41 million and approximately $357.00 worth of Wings was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001739 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.66 or 0.00046361 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $134.81 or 0.00234447 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.55 or 0.00096601 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001740 BTC.

Wings Profile

Wings is a coin. Its launch date was April 25th, 2017. Wings’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 99,999,994 coins. Wings’ official Twitter account is @wingsplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Wings is wings.ai . The Reddit community for Wings is /r/WingsDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “Wings is a platform where users can create and invest in Decentralized Autonomous Organizations (DAOs). These DAOs can be created without any specific coding knowledge or technical skills, and are approved through a prediction market feature. the Wings Platform is run by a DAO itself, the Wings DAO. Wings DAO tokens, WINGS, represent a share within that DAO and allows users to vote on the developments of the platform, and to recieve dividends from the fees generated within the platform. “

