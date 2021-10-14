WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund (NASDAQ:WCLD) Shares Up 1.9%

WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund (NASDAQ:WCLD)’s share price shot up 1.9% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $62.03 and last traded at $61.57. 179,555 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 371,874 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.41.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $59.39 and a 200-day moving average of $54.75.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund by 83.5% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its stake in shares of WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund by 124.4% during the 2nd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 1,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund by 57.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 975 shares during the last quarter.

