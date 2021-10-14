WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. reduced its position in WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,387,807 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 845,369 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 12.96% of WisdomTree Investments worth $120,204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of WETF. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in WisdomTree Investments by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,030,753 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $50,192,000 after buying an additional 2,030,232 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in WisdomTree Investments by 86.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,052,721 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $19,080,000 after buying an additional 1,415,101 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in WisdomTree Investments by 1,621.3% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 676,641 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,229,000 after buying an additional 637,331 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in WisdomTree Investments by 92.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 892,165 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,576,000 after buying an additional 429,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Management Corp VA grew its holdings in WisdomTree Investments by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 1,523,530 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $9,446,000 after buying an additional 271,610 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.06% of the company’s stock.

Get WisdomTree Investments alerts:

Shares of WisdomTree Investments stock opened at $5.42 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.03 and a 200 day moving average of $6.32. WisdomTree Investments, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.41 and a 12 month high of $7.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $810.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.22 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 4.15 and a quick ratio of 3.24.

WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The asset manager reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. WisdomTree Investments had a return on equity of 18.36% and a net margin of 6.74%. The company had revenue of $77.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.58 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. WisdomTree Investments’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that WisdomTree Investments, Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th were given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 10th. WisdomTree Investments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.00%.

WETF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut WisdomTree Investments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded WisdomTree Investments from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $7.50 to $8.00 in a report on Sunday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on WisdomTree Investments from $7.25 to $6.75 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.82.

In other WisdomTree Investments news, Director Frank Salerno sold 10,024 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.89, for a total value of $59,041.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 8.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

WisdomTree Investments Company Profile

WisdomTree Investments, Inc operates as an asset management company that focuses on Exchange Traded Products (ETPs). It distributes ETPs within the asset management industry, including brokerage firms, registered investment advisors, institutional investors, private wealth managers and discount brokers.

Read More: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.