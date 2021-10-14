WisdomTree U.S. Efficient Core Fund (NYSEARCA:NTSX) Shares Up 1.6%

WisdomTree U.S. Efficient Core Fund (NYSEARCA:NTSX) shot up 1.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $41.98 and last traded at $41.90. 209,299 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 155% from the average session volume of 82,219 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.23.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.65.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in WisdomTree U.S. Efficient Core Fund by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in WisdomTree U.S. Efficient Core Fund by 58.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 113,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,626,000 after purchasing an additional 42,027 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in WisdomTree U.S. Efficient Core Fund by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 93,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,790,000 after purchasing an additional 11,463 shares during the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in WisdomTree U.S. Efficient Core Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $6,408,000. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in WisdomTree U.S. Efficient Core Fund by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 6,619,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,013,000 after purchasing an additional 16,654 shares during the last quarter.

