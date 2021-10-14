WOWswap (WOW) 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $162,594.00

WOWswap (CURRENCY:WOW) traded up 13.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 14th. In the last seven days, WOWswap has traded 34.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One WOWswap coin can currently be purchased for about $8.32 or 0.00014452 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. WOWswap has a market capitalization of $3.74 million and approximately $162,594.00 worth of WOWswap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001737 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00001969 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40.26 or 0.00069916 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.81 or 0.00122971 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42.82 or 0.00074374 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,438.47 or 0.99753348 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,740.98 or 0.06496962 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00002839 BTC.

WOWswap Coin Profile

WOWswap’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 449,663 coins. WOWswap’s official Twitter account is @Wowswap_io

According to CryptoCompare, “Wownero is a privacy-centric memecoin that was fairly launched on April 1, 2018 with no pre-mine. Wownero is a cross between Monero and Doge, but it is deflationary with a finite supply of 184 million coins emitted over 50 years. Wownero is the first project to adopt a CPU-friendly proof-of-work based on RandomX, which utilizes a virtual machine to execute randomly generated programs to achieve ASIC resistance. “

WOWswap Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOWswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WOWswap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WOWswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

