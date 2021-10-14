Wrapped BNB (WBNB) Market Cap Reaches $2.70 Billion

Wrapped BNB (CURRENCY:WBNB) traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 14th. Wrapped BNB has a total market capitalization of $2.70 billion and approximately $1.78 billion worth of Wrapped BNB was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wrapped BNB coin can now be bought for about $469.79 or 0.00813689 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Wrapped BNB has traded 6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Wrapped BNB alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001732 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00001962 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.45 or 0.00070053 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.94 or 0.00122874 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43.10 or 0.00074657 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $57,510.67 or 0.99609220 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,749.13 or 0.06493545 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB Coin Profile

Wrapped BNB’s total supply is 5,740,701 coins. Wrapped BNB’s official Twitter account is @Binance_DEX . Wrapped BNB’s official website is www.binance.org

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB is the native currency built on the Binance Smart Chain. Why do you need wBNB? BNB doesn't conform to BEP20 Standard: BNB and BEP20 tokens are designed to achieve different purposes.Wrapped BNB can be traded directly with alt tokens: wBNB can also be converted back.”

Buying and Selling Wrapped BNB

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped BNB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped BNB should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wrapped BNB using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Wrapped BNB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wrapped BNB and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.