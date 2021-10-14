Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties Reaches Market Capitalization of $265,842.94 (WVG0)

Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties (CURRENCY:WVG0) traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 14th. Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties has a market cap of $265,842.94 and approximately $21,911.00 worth of Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties has traded 27.3% lower against the US dollar. One Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties coin can now be bought for $781.89 or 0.01358305 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001737 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.57 or 0.00046159 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002189 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $135.06 or 0.00234627 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.49 or 0.00096392 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001738 BTC.

Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties Coin Profile

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped CryptoKitties ($WCK) is a currency that provides liquidity to the market and establishes a base floor value for all CryptoKitties. Wrapped Virgin Gen 0 (WVG0) is an ERC20 token, backed 1:1 by an ERC721 virgin Generation 0 CryptoKitty. “

Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.