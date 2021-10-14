xBTC (xBTC) Market Capitalization Reaches $442,572.61

xBTC (CURRENCY:xBTC) traded up 17.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 14th. xBTC has a total market cap of $442,572.61 and $1,946.00 worth of xBTC was traded on exchanges in the last day. One xBTC coin can now be bought for $0.48 or 0.00000829 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, xBTC has traded 14% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001734 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00001976 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41.11 or 0.00071308 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.90 or 0.00122972 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $45.24 or 0.00078472 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,854.38 or 1.00341890 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,721.23 or 0.06454054 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00002899 BTC.

About xBTC

xBTC’s total supply is 925,694 coins. xBTC’s official message board is medium.com/@Social.Capital . xBTC’s official website is xbtc.fi . xBTC’s official Twitter account is @XBTC_Official

xBTC Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as xBTC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade xBTC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy xBTC using one of the exchanges listed above.

