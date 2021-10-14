Xend Finance Achieves Market Capitalization of $5.25 Million (XEND)

Xend Finance (CURRENCY:XEND) traded 8.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 14th. Xend Finance has a market capitalization of $5.25 million and $947,027.00 worth of Xend Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Xend Finance coin can currently be purchased for $0.26 or 0.00000459 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Xend Finance has traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Xend Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001732 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00001962 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.45 or 0.00070053 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.94 or 0.00122874 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.10 or 0.00074657 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,510.67 or 0.99609220 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,749.13 or 0.06493545 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xend Finance Coin Profile

Xend Finance’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 19,822,691 coins. The Reddit community for Xend Finance is https://reddit.com/r/XendFinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Xend Finance’s official Twitter account is @xendfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Xend Finance is a decentralized Credit Union protocol built to optimize, improve and add value to the core operations of credit unions globally. Xend Finance is decentralizing savings, lending, borrowing and investment operations of credit unions. “

Xend Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Xend Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Xend Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Xend Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Xend Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Xend Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.