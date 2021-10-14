XinFin Network (XDC) Price Up 1.1% This Week

XinFin Network (CURRENCY:XDC) traded down 8.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 14th. XinFin Network has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion and approximately $11.38 million worth of XinFin Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One XinFin Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000284 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, XinFin Network has traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Safe Haven (SHA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000023 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00224538 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $358.46 or 0.00626400 BTC.

XinFin Network Coin Profile

XDC is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 28th, 2017. XinFin Network’s total supply is 37,693,293,519 coins and its circulating supply is 12,293,293,519 coins. The Reddit community for XinFin Network is /r/xinfin/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for XinFin Network is xinfin.org . XinFin Network’s official Twitter account is @XinFin_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “XinFin is an enterprise-ready hybrid Blockchain technology company optimized for international trade and finance. The XinFin network is powered by the native coin called XDC. The XDC protocol is architected to support smart contracts, 2000TPS, 2seconds transaction time, KYC to Masternodes (Validator Nodes). The XDC Chain (XinFin Digital Contract) uses XinFin Delegated Proof of Stake (XDPoS), with the intending to create a ‘highly-scalable, secure, permission, and commercial grade’ blockchain network. XinFin mainnet token XDC and also creates an opportunity to utilize the XinFin’s real-world use-cases such as TradeFinex.org, helps small and medium businesses or institutions originate their own financial requirements in a digital, fully structured manner so that they can distribute it to the bank or non-bank funders themselves using a common distribution standard. Xinfin Network ticker has changed from XDCE to XDC. “

Buying and Selling XinFin Network

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XinFin Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade XinFin Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase XinFin Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

