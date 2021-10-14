XIO (XIO) Achieves Market Cap of $7.86 Million

XIO (CURRENCY:XIO) traded up 8.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 14th. Over the last week, XIO has traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar. XIO has a total market capitalization of $7.86 million and approximately $103,650.00 worth of XIO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One XIO coin can currently be bought for about $0.24 or 0.00000656 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About XIO

XIO is a coin. XIO’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,387,851 coins. XIO’s official Twitter account is @blockzerolabs and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for XIO is https://reddit.com/r/XIO_Network . XIO’s official message board is medium.com/bombx . The official website for XIO is xio.network

According to CryptoCompare, “XIO is an alternative crowdfunding and growth system for early-stage blockchain startups. Citizens of the Network can stake cryptocurrency projects to earn exclusive token rewards. XIO (XIO) is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency. “

Buying and Selling XIO

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XIO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade XIO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy XIO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

