Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR) Shares Gap Up to $58.32

Shares of Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $58.32, but opened at $61.88. Xometry shares last traded at $62.64, with a volume of 309 shares trading hands.

XMTR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xometry from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Xometry in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Xometry in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Xometry in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $74.66 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Xometry in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.94.

Get Xometry alerts:

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.21.

Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($1.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($1.16). The firm had revenue of $50.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.44 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Xometry, Inc. will post -1.67 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in Xometry during the 2nd quarter valued at $13,109,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Xometry during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,180,000. Crestwood Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Xometry during the 2nd quarter valued at $6,711,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Xometry in the 2nd quarter worth about $6,842,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Xometry in the 2nd quarter worth about $76,323,000. 38.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR)

Xometry, Inc operates an artificial intelligence (AI) enabled marketplace that enables buyers to source manufactured parts and assemblies. The company's platform offers CNC manufacturing, sheet metal manufacturing, 3D printing, sheet metal fabrication, die casting, injection molding and urethane casting, and other products.

Featured Article: Market Timing

Receive News & Ratings for Xometry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xometry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.