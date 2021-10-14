XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) PT Lowered to $101.00

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares from $161.00 to $101.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “positive” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Susquehanna Bancshares’ price target suggests a potential upside of 30.58% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on XPO. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of XPO Logistics in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $175.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities decreased their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $185.00 to $105.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of XPO Logistics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $171.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.15.

Shares of XPO traded up $2.62 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $77.35. The stock had a trading volume of 7,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,808,245. XPO Logistics has a fifty-two week low of $50.79 and a fifty-two week high of $90.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.64. The firm has a market cap of $8.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.15. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 21.65%. The company had revenue of $5.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.86 billion. On average, analysts expect that XPO Logistics will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in XPO Logistics during the first quarter worth $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in XPO Logistics during the second quarter worth $35,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in XPO Logistics during the first quarter worth $37,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in XPO Logistics by 41.4% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 355 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in XPO Logistics by 130.5% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 461 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.15% of the company’s stock.

XPO Logistics, Inc engages in the provision of supply chain solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes truck brokerage, expedite, intermodal, drayage, last mile, less-than-truckload, full truckload, global forwarding and managed transportation.

