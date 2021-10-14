XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) PT Lowered to $101.00

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares from $161.00 to $101.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “positive” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Susquehanna Bancshares’ price target suggests a potential upside of 30.58% from the stock’s current price.
Several other analysts have also recently commented on XPO. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of XPO Logistics in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $175.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities decreased their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $185.00 to $105.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of XPO Logistics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $171.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.15.
Shares of XPO traded up $2.62 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $77.35. The stock had a trading volume of 7,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,808,245. XPO Logistics has a fifty-two week low of $50.79 and a fifty-two week high of $90.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.64. The firm has a market cap of $8.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in XPO Logistics during the first quarter worth $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in XPO Logistics during the second quarter worth $35,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in XPO Logistics during the first quarter worth $37,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in XPO Logistics by 41.4% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 355 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in XPO Logistics by 130.5% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 461 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.15% of the company’s stock.
About XPO Logistics
XPO Logistics, Inc engages in the provision of supply chain solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes truck brokerage, expedite, intermodal, drayage, last mile, less-than-truckload, full truckload, global forwarding and managed transportation.
Recommended Story: What is the definition of a trade war?
Receive News & Ratings for XPO Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPO Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.