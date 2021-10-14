Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF) Sets New 52-Week High at $14.30

Xponential Fitness Inc (NYSE:XPOF)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $14.30 and last traded at $14.30, with a volume of 201 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.69.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on XPOF shares. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Xponential Fitness in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim started coverage on Xponential Fitness in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Xponential Fitness in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James upgraded Xponential Fitness from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Xponential Fitness in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.50 price objective for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.79.

Get Xponential Fitness alerts:

The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.88.

Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $35.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.17 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Xponential Fitness Inc will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Anthony Geisler purchased 18,501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.86 per share, for a total transaction of $200,920.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO John P. Meloun bought 9,975 shares of Xponential Fitness stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.99 per share, for a total transaction of $109,625.25. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 79,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $875,782.11. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Xponential Fitness Company Profile (NYSE:XPOF)

Xponential Fitness Inc is a curator of boutique fitness brands across multiple verticals. The company built and curated a diversified platform of boutique fitness brands spanning across verticals including Pilates, indoor cycling, barre, stretching, rowing, dancing, boxing, running and yoga. Its portfolio of brands includes Club Pilates, CycleBar, StretchLab, Row House, AKT, YogaSix and STRIDE.

Further Reading: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Xponential Fitness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xponential Fitness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.