XPS Pensions Group (LON:XPS) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

XPS Pensions Group (LON:XPS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Shore Capital in a report released on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Separately, Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 210 ($2.74) target price on shares of XPS Pensions Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th.

XPS Pensions Group stock opened at GBX 142.64 ($1.86) on Thursday. XPS Pensions Group has a 1-year low of GBX 115 ($1.50) and a 1-year high of GBX 153.40 ($2.00). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.59, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of £292.63 million and a PE ratio of 33.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 145.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 136.80.

In related news, insider Ben Bramhall sold 24,256 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 139 ($1.82), for a total value of £33,715.84 ($44,049.96).

XPS Pensions Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides employee benefit consultancy and related business services in the United Kingdom. It offers advisory services to trustees and corporate sponsors for pension scheme management, which include actuarial, long-term financial planning, and scheme benefit design advice.

