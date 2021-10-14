XSGD Reaches Market Cap of $95.41 Million (XSGD)

XSGD (CURRENCY:XSGD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 14th. One XSGD coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.74 or 0.00001298 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, XSGD has traded up 0.7% against the dollar. XSGD has a market capitalization of $95.41 million and approximately $936,820.00 worth of XSGD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001753 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00001950 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.87 or 0.00069912 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $67.98 or 0.00119184 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.76 or 0.00073213 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $56,968.09 or 0.99881532 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,715.00 or 0.06513472 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About XSGD

XSGD’s genesis date was April 3rd, 2020. XSGD’s total supply is 152,638,171 coins and its circulating supply is 128,836,763 coins. XSGD’s official Twitter account is @xfers

According to CryptoCompare, “The XSGD Singapore-dollar backed stablecoin is one of Xfers offerings. XSGD is a regulated Singapore dollar-backed stablecoin, it runs both on the Ethereum blockchain as an ERC-20 token and on the Zilliqa blockchain as a ZRC-2 token. “

Buying and Selling XSGD

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XSGD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XSGD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase XSGD using one of the exchanges listed above.

