YaSheng Group (OTCMKTS:HERB) Shares Up 107%

YaSheng Group (OTCMKTS:HERB)’s stock price shot up 107% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.24 and last traded at $0.24. 200 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 35,603 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.12.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.10.

About YaSheng Group (OTCMKTS:HERB)

YaSheng Group engages in the agricultural operations in China. It develops, process, markets and distributes a variety of food products processed primarily from agriculture products grown in North West China. Its products include field crops, vegetables, fruits, dried fruit packages, garlic extract gels, feed materials, flowers, special crops, seeds, poultry, potato, hops extracts, pellet & compressed hops, Chinese TCM herbs, seeds and many other agro products.

