Yatsen (NYSE:YSG) Hits New 1-Year Low at $3.38

Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE:YSG)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $3.38 and last traded at $3.44, with a volume of 76030 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.65.

YSG has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on Yatsen in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Yatsen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.30.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion and a PE ratio of -1.17.

Yatsen (NYSE:YSG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 26th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $236.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.76 million. On average, research analysts predict that Yatsen Holding Limited will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in YSG. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Yatsen by 422.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 5,250 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Yatsen by 2,735.9% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 9,001 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Yatsen during the second quarter worth about $113,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Yatsen during the second quarter worth about $196,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Yatsen during the second quarter worth about $198,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.83% of the company’s stock.

About Yatsen (NYSE:YSG)

Yatsen Holding Limited engages in the development and sale of beauty products under the brands of Perfect Diary, Little Ondine, and Abby's Choice in the People's Republic of China. The company offers color cosmetics, eye makeup, lip makeup, face makeup, skincare, and nail products; makeup tools and accessories, including brush sets, cotton cosmetic pads, mirrors, and makeup sponges; kits; and other products, such as perfumes and cross-over products, including beauty devices and colored contact lenses.

