YENTEN Hits Market Cap of $69,610.83 (YTN)

YENTEN (CURRENCY:YTN) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 14th. One YENTEN coin can currently be bought for $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. YENTEN has a market capitalization of $69,610.83 and $92.00 worth of YENTEN was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, YENTEN has traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get YENTEN alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $57,252.48 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,753.56 or 0.06556154 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000401 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $178.27 or 0.00311376 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $589.75 or 0.01030093 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $53.55 or 0.00093536 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $262.88 or 0.00459164 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $194.23 or 0.00339248 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $170.98 or 0.00298643 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00004709 BTC.

YENTEN Profile

YTN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the YespowerR16 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 28th, 2017. YENTEN’s total supply is 41,952,065 coins. The Reddit community for YENTEN is https://reddit.com/r/Yenten and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . YENTEN’s official Twitter account is @YentenOutlook and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for YENTEN is yentencoin.info

According to CryptoCompare, “Yenten is a cryptocurrency for CPU-mining only. It's designed to achieve fast transactions, easy-in-use, and safe official wallet. “

YENTEN Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YENTEN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade YENTEN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase YENTEN using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for YENTEN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for YENTEN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.