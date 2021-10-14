YGGDRASH Market Cap Hits $2.35 Million (YEED)

YGGDRASH (CURRENCY:YEED) traded up 5.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 14th. In the last week, YGGDRASH has traded down 3.5% against the dollar. One YGGDRASH coin can now be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. YGGDRASH has a market capitalization of $2.35 million and approximately $5,507.00 worth of YGGDRASH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001733 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.27 or 0.00047246 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $125.68 or 0.00217784 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $55.74 or 0.00096582 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001734 BTC.

YGGDRASH Coin Profile

YGGDRASH (CRYPTO:YEED) is a coin. It launched on July 24th, 2018. YGGDRASH’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,561,014,608 coins. YGGDRASH’s official Twitter account is @YggdrashNews and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for YGGDRASH is yggdrash.io

According to CryptoCompare, “YGGDRASH is a multi-dimensional blockchain platform aiming to connect all real-world assets and other blockchains. Every service regardless of its orientation can be implemented on YGGDRASH keeping its governance and consensus algorithm. In YGGDRASH, a DApp is a BRANCH CHAIN, an independent blockchain untethered from the platform. All DApps in YGGDRASH can keep their governances and consensus algorithms, and still be connected to many other DApps within YGGDRASH at the same time through STEM CHAIN. “

YGGDRASH Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YGGDRASH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade YGGDRASH should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase YGGDRASH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

