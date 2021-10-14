YIELD App Price Down 4.5% Over Last Week (YLD)

YIELD App (CURRENCY:YLD) traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 14th. One YIELD App coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.50 or 0.00000876 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. YIELD App has a total market cap of $63.72 million and approximately $725,853.00 worth of YIELD App was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, YIELD App has traded down 4.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

YIELD App Coin Profile

YIELD App (CRYPTO:YLD) is a coin. YIELD App’s total supply is 131,871,747 coins and its circulating supply is 127,468,701 coins. YIELD App’s official Twitter account is @YieldApp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for YIELD App is www.yield.app . The Reddit community for YIELD App is https://reddit.com/r/Yield_App and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . YIELD App’s official message board is yieldapp.medium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Yield is a P2P, non-custodial lending dapp that, unlike others, also incentivizes borrowers for successfully managing a loan to term. What that means is if you borrow on Yield and pay back on time, you're eligible to claim a proportionate amount of YLD tokens similar to how a lender gets interest in return. YLD is an ERC-20 token that is used for lowering 25% off their user fees increasing the YLD per loan borrowers can claim *reducing the collateral liquidation ratios (the difference between active and defaulted is often less than a percent) *100% of the fees on the platform are used to buyback and burn the token “

YIELD App Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YIELD App directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YIELD App should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy YIELD App using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

