Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $429.65 Million

Brokerages expect Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) to announce $429.65 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Air Transport Services Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $426.00 million to $433.30 million. Air Transport Services Group reported sales of $404.15 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 6.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Air Transport Services Group will report full year sales of $1.68 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.67 billion to $1.69 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.81 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.79 billion to $1.84 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Air Transport Services Group.

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The transportation company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $409.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $386.55 million. Air Transport Services Group had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 11.61%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ATSG. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Air Transport Services Group in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.43 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Air Transport Services Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Air Transport Services Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Air Transport Services Group by 125.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Air Transport Services Group by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,962 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Air Transport Services Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Air Transport Services Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $114,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.51% of the company’s stock.

ATSG stock opened at $24.13 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.11 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.63. Air Transport Services Group has a 52 week low of $21.42 and a 52 week high of $32.43.

Air Transport Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of airline operations, aircraft leases, aircraft maintenance and other support services primarily to the cargo transportation and package delivery industries. It operates through the CAM and ACMI Services segments. The CAM segment consists of the company’s aircraft leasing operations.

