Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $180,000.00

Equities research analysts expect Anterix Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEX) to announce sales of $180,000.00 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Anterix’s earnings. Anterix reported sales of $250,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 28%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Anterix will report full year sales of $1.70 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $980,000.00 to $2.55 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $13.36 million, with estimates ranging from $3.17 million to $29.31 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Anterix.

Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by ($0.04). Anterix had a negative net margin of 6,051.24% and a negative return on equity of 23.61%. The business had revenue of $0.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.18 million.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Anterix from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Anterix from $51.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.50.

In other news, CEO Robert Harris Schwartz sold 10,505 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.07, for a total transaction of $610,025.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Morgan E. Obrien sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.50, for a total transaction of $282,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 55,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,138,405.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 2,800 shares of company stock valued at $156,779 and have sold 69,135 shares valued at $3,916,185. Corporate insiders own 4.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Anterix by 3.1% in the first quarter. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,411,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,219,000 after purchasing an additional 160,761 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Anterix by 6.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,403,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,179,000 after purchasing an additional 80,091 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Anterix by 1.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 831,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,195,000 after purchasing an additional 13,408 shares during the period. Heard Capital LLC grew its holdings in Anterix by 40.7% in the second quarter. Heard Capital LLC now owns 370,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,208,000 after purchasing an additional 107,114 shares during the period. Finally, QVT Financial LP grew its holdings in Anterix by 9.0% in the first quarter. QVT Financial LP now owns 356,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,824,000 after purchasing an additional 29,541 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

ATEX opened at $60.71 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $59.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.79 and a beta of 0.46. Anterix has a one year low of $27.26 and a one year high of $64.96.

Anterix

Anterix, Inc operates as a wireless communications company. The firm focuses on commercializing spectrum assets to enable targeted utility and critical infrastructure customers to deploy private broadband networks, technologies and solutions. It’s solutions include Private LTE and Active Ecosystem. The company was founded by Peter Joel Lasensky and Richard Edward Rohmann in 1997 and is headquartered in Woodland Park, NJ.

