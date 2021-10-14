Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.90 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) will post $4.90 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Becton, Dickinson and’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.85 billion to $5.05 billion. Becton, Dickinson and reported sales of $4.78 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and will report full year sales of $20.01 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $19.97 billion to $20.16 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $19.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $19.10 billion to $19.94 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Becton, Dickinson and.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.30. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 16.26%. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.51 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BDX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $276.93 to $265.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $208.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Becton, Dickinson and currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $266.33.

In other Becton, Dickinson and news, Director Rebecca W. Rimel sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $130,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $932,360. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Claire Fraser sold 387 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.58, for a total value of $97,361.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,093 shares of company stock worth $2,330,578. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Viridian Ria LLC acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and during the third quarter worth $25,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 101.7% in the third quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in Becton, Dickinson and in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and stock opened at $239.84 on Thursday. Becton, Dickinson and has a 12-month low of $226.15 and a 12-month high of $267.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $250.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $248.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th were issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is presently 32.55%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

