Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN) Will Post Earnings of $0.21 Per Share

Posted by on Oct 14th, 2021

Wall Street brokerages predict that Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN) will post earnings per share of $0.21 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Gladstone Investment’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.22 and the lowest is $0.20. Gladstone Investment reported earnings of $0.15 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 40%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Gladstone Investment will report full year earnings of $0.87 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.84 to $0.90. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.84 to $0.91. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Gladstone Investment.

Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The investment management company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $18.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.83 million. Gladstone Investment had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 140.05%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Gladstone Investment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Gladstone Investment by 17.5% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 620,386 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,587,000 after purchasing an additional 92,362 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Gladstone Investment by 115.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 83,441 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 44,757 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Gladstone Investment by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 148,446 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,816,000 after purchasing an additional 41,067 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Gladstone Investment by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 215,084 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,099,000 after buying an additional 21,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Gladstone Investment by 130.4% during the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 34,100 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 19,300 shares during the last quarter. 12.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ GAIN traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $14.55. 98,407 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 143,013. The stock has a market cap of $483.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.39, a P/E/G ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 1.55. Gladstone Investment has a 1 year low of $8.16 and a 1 year high of $15.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.46 and a 200 day moving average of $14.18.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. Gladstone Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 121.74%.

About Gladstone Investment

Gladstone Investment is a publicly traded business development company that seeks to make equity and secured debt investments.

Featured Story: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Gladstone Investment (GAIN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN)

Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.