Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.58 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC) to announce $0.58 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Hanmi Financial’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.60 and the lowest is $0.55. Hanmi Financial reported earnings per share of $0.53 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hanmi Financial will report full-year earnings of $2.40 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.32 to $2.44. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.91 to $2.19. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Hanmi Financial.

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $58.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.50 million. Hanmi Financial had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 27.72%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Hanmi Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAFC. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Hanmi Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Hanmi Financial by 77,888.9% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,019 shares of the bank’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 7,010 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Hanmi Financial by 28.4% during the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,437 shares of the bank’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 1,644 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Hanmi Financial by 51.5% during the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,484 shares of the bank’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 3,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Hanmi Financial by 38.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,945 shares of the bank’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 3,331 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HAFC traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $20.10. 79,591 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 171,653. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $617.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 1.35. Hanmi Financial has a 1 year low of $8.38 and a 1 year high of $22.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.09 and a 200 day moving average of $19.55.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. Hanmi Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.78%.

Hanmi Financial

Hanmi Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking and financial services. It offers checking, money market and savings, treasury management, and loans. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

