Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $188.21 Million

Brokerages expect Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN) to announce $188.21 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Kaman’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $181.72 million and the highest is $194.70 million. Kaman reported sales of $213.96 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Kaman will report full-year sales of $736.53 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $727.96 million to $745.10 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $774.71 million, with estimates ranging from $773.02 million to $776.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Kaman.

Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.20. Kaman had a positive return on equity of 7.13% and a negative net margin of 6.65%. The firm had revenue of $182.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.03 million.

KAMN has been the topic of several analyst reports. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Kaman from $65.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Kaman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 8th.

Shares of KAMN stock opened at $36.89 on Thursday. Kaman has a 12-month low of $33.93 and a 12-month high of $59.79. The company has a current ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $38.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.38 and a beta of 1.33.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 20th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Kaman’s payout ratio is 37.91%.

In related news, Director E Reeves Callaway III sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.07, for a total value of $43,070.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,531 shares in the company, valued at $152,080.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Kaman by 1.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,903,336 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $146,329,000 after buying an additional 53,077 shares in the last quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC increased its position in shares of Kaman by 20.9% during the second quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 1,537,783 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,504,000 after purchasing an additional 266,130 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Kaman by 4.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,261,914 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,854,000 after purchasing an additional 57,335 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Kaman by 1.6% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,146,027 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,760,000 after purchasing an additional 18,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Kaman by 27.6% during the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 832,265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,687,000 after purchasing an additional 180,249 shares in the last quarter. 91.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kaman Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and distribution of aircrafts, aircraft parts and components. It produces and markets proprietary aircraft bearings and components; super precision, miniature ball bearings; proprietary spring energized seals, springs and contacts; complex metallic and composite aero structures for commercial, military and general aviation fixed and rotary wing aircraft; and safe and arming solutions for missile and bomb systems for the U.S.

