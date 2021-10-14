Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN) to Announce $0.39 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN) to report earnings of $0.39 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Knowles’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.40 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.39. Knowles reported earnings of $0.24 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 62.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Knowles will report full year earnings of $1.40 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.39 to $1.40. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.49 to $1.54. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Knowles.

Knowles (NYSE:KN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $199.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.40 million. Knowles had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 7.68%.

Several analysts recently commented on KN shares. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Knowles in a report on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Knowles from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Susquehanna reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Knowles in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet raised Knowles from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Knowles in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.50.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Niew sold 121,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.99, for a total transaction of $2,426,706.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 541,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,830,122.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 5.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Knowles in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Knowles in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Knowles in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Knowles by 1,675.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,284 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 3,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Knowles by 1,092.2% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,545 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 5,996 shares in the last quarter.

KN stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Thursday, hitting $18.68. The company had a trading volume of 22,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 745,976. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.40 and a 200-day moving average of $19.92. Knowles has a one year low of $14.03 and a one year high of $22.11. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 26.69, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.37.

Knowles Company Profile

Knowles Corp. supplies advanced micro-acoustic, audio processing and precision device solutions. It operates through the following segments: Audio and Precision Devices. The Audio segment includes analog and digital micro-electro-mechanical systems microphones, electret condenser microphones, smart microphones, ultrasonic sensors, acoustic processors and balanced armature speakers.

