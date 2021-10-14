Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $333.86 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) will report sales of $333.86 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Monro’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $327.55 million and the highest is $338.80 million. Monro posted sales of $288.59 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Monro will report full year sales of $1.32 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.30 billion to $1.33 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.37 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.36 billion to $1.38 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Monro.

Get Monro alerts:

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $341.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.00 million. Monro had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 7.02%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MNRO shares. TheStreet raised Monro from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Monro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 30th.

In other Monro news, CEO Michael T. Broderick purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $59.39 per share, for a total transaction of $296,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,969,500. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of Monro by 174.2% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 606 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monro in the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Monro in the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Monro by 1,470.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,021 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its position in Monro by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,687 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ MNRO opened at $56.93 on Thursday. Monro has a 52 week low of $39.65 and a 52 week high of $72.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 40.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.13.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. This is a boost from Monro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Monro’s payout ratio is currently 91.23%.

About Monro

Monro, Inc engages in the operation of chain stores that provides automotive undercar repair and tire services. The company offers services for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension and wheel alignment. It operates under the brand names: Monro Auto Service and Tire Centers, Tire Choice Auto Service Centers, Mr.

Featured Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Monro (MNRO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Monro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.