Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW) Will Announce Earnings of $0.24 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW) will post earnings per share of $0.24 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Primo Water’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.33 and the lowest is $0.18. Primo Water also reported earnings of $0.24 per share in the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Primo Water will report full year earnings of $0.64 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.52 to $0.81. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.53 to $0.97. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Primo Water.

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17. Primo Water had a positive return on equity of 6.28% and a negative net margin of 0.87%. The business had revenue of $526.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $505.50 million.

Several analysts have weighed in on PRMW shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Primo Water from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Primo Water from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.50.

In other Primo Water news, CAO Jason R. Ausher sold 12,222 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.95, for a total transaction of $219,384.90. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 43,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $781,435.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 13,710 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.71, for a total transaction of $242,804.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,373,000 shares in the company, valued at $24,315,830. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 138,114 shares of company stock worth $2,462,460 over the last quarter. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRMW. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Primo Water by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 11,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Primo Water by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 23,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 659 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Primo Water by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 192,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,227,000 after buying an additional 738 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its stake in Primo Water by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 13,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 896 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Primo Water by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares in the last quarter. 90.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PRMW stock traded up $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $16.03. 757,571 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,147,300. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.86 and a 200-day moving average of $16.81. Primo Water has a twelve month low of $12.39 and a twelve month high of $18.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of -160.30 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. Primo Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.55%.

Primo Water

Primo Water Corp. engages in the manufacture, process, and distribution of beverages. It operates through the following segments: North America, Rest of World, and All Other. The North America segment offers bottled water, water filtration, and coffee services to customers in North America. The Rest of World segment provides bottled water, water filtration, and coffee services to customers in Europe and Israel.

