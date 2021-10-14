Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $641.80 Million

Analysts expect Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) to post $641.80 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Rollins’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $643.00 million and the lowest is $640.60 million. Rollins posted sales of $583.70 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 10%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Rollins will report full year sales of $2.41 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.39 billion to $2.43 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $2.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.52 billion to $2.58 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Rollins.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $638.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $602.80 million. Rollins had a return on equity of 32.42% and a net margin of 14.55%.

NYSE ROL opened at $36.58 on Thursday. Rollins has a 1-year low of $31.44 and a 1-year high of $43.00. The company has a market cap of $18.00 billion, a PE ratio of 53.79 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.13.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.26%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its stake in Rollins by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 20,946,537 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $604,074,000 after purchasing an additional 122,700 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Rollins by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,298,434 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $318,006,000 after buying an additional 1,530,385 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Rollins by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 6,166,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $210,881,000 after buying an additional 505,374 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Rollins by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,512,095 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $153,961,000 after buying an additional 106,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Rollins by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,008,472 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $103,552,000 after buying an additional 25,762 shares during the last quarter. 38.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rollins Company Profile

Rollins, Inc engages in the provision of pest and termite control services through its wholly-owned subsidiaries to both residential and commercial customers in United States, Canada, Central America, South America, the Caribbean, the Middle East, Asia, the Mediterranean, Europe, Africa, Mexico, and Australia.

