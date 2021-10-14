Zacks: Analysts Expect Calithera Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA) to Announce -$0.21 EPS

Equities research analysts forecast that Calithera Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.21) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Calithera Biosciences’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.26) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.14). Calithera Biosciences posted earnings of ($0.32) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Calithera Biosciences will report full-year earnings of ($0.83) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.00) to ($0.69). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.61) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.79) to ($0.44). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Calithera Biosciences.

Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.00 million for the quarter.

CALA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Calithera Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Calithera Biosciences in a research note on Monday, August 9th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CALA. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 14.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,474,723 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,670,000 after acquiring an additional 806,323 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 13.0% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 465,545 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after acquiring an additional 53,506 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 19.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 104,941 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 16,756 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Calithera Biosciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 20.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,151,234 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,785,000 after purchasing an additional 199,317 shares during the last quarter. 63.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Calithera Biosciences stock opened at $2.06 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.18. The company has a market cap of $152.67 million, a PE ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 1.71. Calithera Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $1.78 and a fifty-two week high of $6.18.

Calithera Biosciences Company Profile

Calithera Biosciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drugs that target novel and critical metabolic pathways in tumor and cancer-fighting immune cells. It offers programs such as Pipeline, Glutaminase Inhibitor, and Arginase Inhibitor.

