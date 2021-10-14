Zacks: Analysts Expect Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE:REPX) to Post $0.74 EPS

Wall Street analysts predict that Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE:REPX) will announce earnings of $0.74 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Riley Exploration Permian’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.61 and the highest is $0.86. Riley Exploration Permian posted earnings of ($0.96) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 177.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Riley Exploration Permian will report full-year earnings of $0.17 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.88) to $2.22. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.39 to $3.67. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Riley Exploration Permian.

Get Riley Exploration Permian alerts:

Riley Exploration Permian (NYSE:REPX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $42.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.34 million.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on REPX. Truist increased their price target on shares of Riley Exploration Permian from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Riley Exploration Permian from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Riley Exploration Permian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th.

Shares of Riley Exploration Permian stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $25.97. The company had a trading volume of 127 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,247. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.86. Riley Exploration Permian has a 12-month low of $9.60 and a 12-month high of $79.20.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This is a boost from Riley Exploration Permian’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 20th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.77%.

In other news, major shareholder Of Antonie Vandenbrink Estate acquired 41,245 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.25 per share, with a total value of $1,000,191.25. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 138,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,346,500. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Alvin Gerald Libin purchased 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.00 per share, for a total transaction of $31,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 111,240 shares of company stock worth $2,379,542 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 51.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in REPX. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Riley Exploration Permian in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in Riley Exploration Permian in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Riley Exploration Permian in the 2nd quarter valued at $77,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Riley Exploration Permian in the 2nd quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Riley Exploration Permian in the 2nd quarter valued at $90,000. 46.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Riley Exploration Permian

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company. It engages in the acquisition, exploration, development and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Permian Basin. The company was founded in 1916 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

Recommended Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Riley Exploration Permian (REPX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Riley Exploration Permian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Riley Exploration Permian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.