Zacks: Analysts Expect UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF) Will Post Earnings of $1.89 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF) will post earnings of $1.89 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for UniFirst’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.83 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.95. UniFirst reported earnings of $1.66 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, October 20th.
On average, analysts expect that UniFirst will report full-year earnings of $8.01 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.95 to $8.07. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $7.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.83 to $7.94. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover UniFirst.
Shares of UNF opened at $217.47 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.95 and a beta of 1.05. UniFirst has a twelve month low of $160.70 and a twelve month high of $258.86. The company has a 50 day moving average of $221.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $222.17.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in UniFirst by 692.9% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 111 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in UniFirst in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in UniFirst in the second quarter valued at $48,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in UniFirst in the second quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of UniFirst during the second quarter worth about $86,000. 77.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
UniFirst Company Profile
UniFirst Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, personalization, rental, cleaning, delivery, and sale of a range of uniforms and protective clothing. It operates through following segments: U.S. Rental and Cleaning, Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, First Aid, and Corporate.
