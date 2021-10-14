Zacks: Analysts Expect UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF) Will Post Earnings of $1.89 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF) will post earnings of $1.89 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for UniFirst’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.83 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.95. UniFirst reported earnings of $1.66 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that UniFirst will report full-year earnings of $8.01 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.95 to $8.07. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $7.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.83 to $7.94. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover UniFirst.

Shares of UNF opened at $217.47 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.95 and a beta of 1.05. UniFirst has a twelve month low of $160.70 and a twelve month high of $258.86. The company has a 50 day moving average of $221.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $222.17.

In related news, Director Kathleen M. Camilli acquired 465 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $215.63 per share, for a total transaction of $100,267.95. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $636,755.39. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in UniFirst by 692.9% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 111 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in UniFirst in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in UniFirst in the second quarter valued at $48,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in UniFirst in the second quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of UniFirst during the second quarter worth about $86,000. 77.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UniFirst Company Profile

UniFirst Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, personalization, rental, cleaning, delivery, and sale of a range of uniforms and protective clothing. It operates through following segments: U.S. Rental and Cleaning, Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, First Aid, and Corporate.

