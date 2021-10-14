Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.09 Billion

Analysts expect Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) to announce sales of $1.09 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Elanco Animal Health’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.08 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.10 billion. Elanco Animal Health reported sales of $889.60 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Friday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Elanco Animal Health will report full year sales of $4.73 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.71 billion to $4.74 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $4.89 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.87 billion to $4.91 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Elanco Animal Health.

Get Elanco Animal Health alerts:

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 16.02% and a positive return on equity of 5.24%. Elanco Animal Health’s revenue was up 118.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ELAN shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.75.

In other Elanco Animal Health news, Director Michael J. Harrington bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.98 per share, for a total transaction of $86,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $744,322.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Elanco Animal Health Inc bought 45,508,938 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.25 per share, for a total transaction of $420,957,676.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 45,528,788 shares of company stock worth $421,545,062 over the last quarter. 6.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Elanco Animal Health by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,779,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,622,789,000 after buying an additional 5,006,187 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 0.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,519,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,474,989,000 after acquiring an additional 372,791 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 10.9% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 13,087,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,421,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287,355 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new stake in Elanco Animal Health in the second quarter valued at $426,914,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 17.6% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 10,950,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,857,000 after acquiring an additional 1,636,811 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ELAN stock opened at $32.03 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $15.15 billion, a PE ratio of -21.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.14. Elanco Animal Health has a 1-year low of $26.72 and a 1-year high of $37.49.

Elanco Animal Health Company Profile

Elanco Animal Health, Inc engages in the innovation, development, manufacture and market products for companion and food animals. It offers products through the following four categories: Companion Animal Disease Prevention, Companion Animal Therapeutics, Food Animal Future Protein & Health, and Food Animal Ruminants & Swine.

See Also: Most Volatile Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Elanco Animal Health (ELAN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Elanco Animal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elanco Animal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.