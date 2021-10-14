Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $359.93 Million

Equities analysts expect that Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) will post sales of $359.93 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Essex Property Trust’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $368.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $352.70 million. Essex Property Trust posted sales of $370.81 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Essex Property Trust will report full year sales of $1.43 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.42 billion to $1.45 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.48 billion to $1.59 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Essex Property Trust.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.99 by ($1.99). Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 6.32% and a net margin of 27.99%.

ESS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Essex Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $359.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $344.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $300.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $327.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $323.22.

In other news, Director Byron A. Scordelis sold 9,412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.89, for a total value of $3,104,924.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas E. Robinson sold 2,500 shares of Essex Property Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.30, for a total transaction of $823,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,570 shares of company stock worth $8,770,152. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Essex Property Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 94.5% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Essex Property Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. CX Institutional grew its stake in Essex Property Trust by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Essex Property Trust by 160.4% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ESS opened at $333.16 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $324.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $309.61. Essex Property Trust has a twelve month low of $186.30 and a twelve month high of $337.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $21.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.82, a PEG ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 0.73.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $2.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.21%.

About Essex Property Trust

Essex Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of predominantly apartment communities. The company was founded by George M. Marcus in 1971 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

