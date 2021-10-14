Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) Will Post Earnings of $0.93 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) will announce $0.93 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Henry Schein’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.00 and the lowest is $0.88. Henry Schein reported earnings of $1.03 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Henry Schein will report full year earnings of $4.31 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.23 to $4.41. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $4.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.38 to $4.89. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Henry Schein.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.13. Henry Schein had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 15.86%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.87 billion. The business’s revenue was up 76.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HSIC. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Henry Schein presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:HSIC opened at $77.72 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $10.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $77.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Henry Schein has a 12 month low of $59.44 and a 12 month high of $83.45.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Henry Schein by 27.3% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 23.0% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 2,925 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 280.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 116,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,046,000 after purchasing an additional 85,686 shares during the period. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Henry Schein during the first quarter worth about $115,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

About Henry Schein

Henry Schein, Inc engages in the provision of health care products and services to medical, dental, and veterinary office-based practitioners. It operates through the Healthcare Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services segments. The Healthcare Distribution segment includes consumable products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products and vitamins.

